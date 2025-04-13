Barr E S & Co. Invests $264,000 in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Barr E S & Co. purchased a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $45.33.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,091.01. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,762. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,389. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

