Barr E S & Co. Has $29.49 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 205,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,570,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 37,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

