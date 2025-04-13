Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $234.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE RNR opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average is $254.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.