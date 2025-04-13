Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. Illumina has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

