Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Price

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

