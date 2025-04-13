Barclays Cuts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $18.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.1 %

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 208.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.