Barclays Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $145.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

