Barclays Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $140.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,251,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,796,000 after buying an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,938,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,272,000 after acquiring an additional 581,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,340,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

