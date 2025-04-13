Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

