Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 192,335 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,335 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $3,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $234.37. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

