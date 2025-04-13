Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.33 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 764.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.15.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

