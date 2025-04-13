Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,972,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $401.91 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

