Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 34,537 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,357,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. Analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.