Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 3,469 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,837,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 31.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Westlake by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Westlake by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.94. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.41 and a 52 week high of $161.31.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

