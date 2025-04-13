Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,544,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 151,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8,323.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 306,050 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

BNT stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

