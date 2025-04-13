Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,801 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of LKQ worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of LKQ by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

