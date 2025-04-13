Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 676.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of EastGroup Properties worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $154.91 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.22.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.