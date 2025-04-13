Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 979.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 651,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,479,000 after acquiring an additional 167,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.