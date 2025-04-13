Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Bank of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Bank of America by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 381.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,758,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

