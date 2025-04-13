Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Position Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,078 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Ball worth $191,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 284,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Ball by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,875,000 after buying an additional 203,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Ball by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

