B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- CarMax Pulls Guidance: Shares Falling To Buyable Levels
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Bond ETFs for the Diversified Investor
- What is a Dividend King?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.