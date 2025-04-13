B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

