Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 24.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) traded up 24.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

