Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.53.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.30. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,911.91. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 11,283.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

