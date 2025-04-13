Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.