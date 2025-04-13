Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.