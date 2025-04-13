Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

