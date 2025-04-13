Argent Trust Co Sells 87 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 573,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $151.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.14. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.40.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

