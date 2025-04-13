Argent Trust Co Has $218,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.