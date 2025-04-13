Argent Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Argent Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Angel Oak Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CARY opened at $20.57 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Angel Oak Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

