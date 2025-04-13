Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 1,921,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,980,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

