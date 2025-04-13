Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Archrock has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,312,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Archrock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 3,224.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,640,000 after acquiring an additional 231,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

