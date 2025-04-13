Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,239,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,472,000 after buying an additional 1,761,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,767,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

