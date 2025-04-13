APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 540.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,962 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,655,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,913 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 717,666 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after buying an additional 317,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,832,000 after buying an additional 205,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMX. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.