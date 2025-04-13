APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.39.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $349.44 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

