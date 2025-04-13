Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Fiducient Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 15.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of AON worth $126,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AON opened at $375.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.56.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.