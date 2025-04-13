Aon plc (AON) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on May 15th

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a 10.4% increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AON to earn $19.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $375.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.56. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.