Animecoin Price Reaches $0.0154 (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Animecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Animecoin has a total market capitalization of $85.29 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Animecoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Animecoin Token Profile

Animecoin’s genesis date was March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin. Animecoin’s official website is www.anime.xyz.

Buying and Selling Animecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.01513092 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $15,864,531.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

