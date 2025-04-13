Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) PT at $25.58

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $289,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,457,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.