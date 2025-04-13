Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,657 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 326,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 124,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,633 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,033,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

