American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on April 25th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.94. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

