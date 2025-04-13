Altman Advisors Inc. Takes $5.43 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 2.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

EDV opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.