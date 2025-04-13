Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 36,790 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,790 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $743,681,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Comcast by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $345,565,000 after buying an additional 8,258,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,175,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,695,454,000 after buying an additional 4,669,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.