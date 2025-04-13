Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6,236.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 245,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,840. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $159,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,163.67. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $1,057,182. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $201.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $193.03 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.