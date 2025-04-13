Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 942,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,818,000 after acquiring an additional 283,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,428,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,923,000 after purchasing an additional 232,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in General Dynamics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 351,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,598,000 after acquiring an additional 195,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GD opened at $276.66 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

