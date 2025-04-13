AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.87 and traded as high as C$38.53. AltaGas shares last traded at C$38.19, with a volume of 626,775 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.87.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total value of C$418,732.80. Also, Director Peter James Ledig sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.35, for a total value of C$966,420.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,766 shares of company stock valued at $15,720,960. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

