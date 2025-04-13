Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.51.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 66,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

