Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 316,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 326,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising total approximately 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project consisting of mining claims, totaling approximately 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project covering mining claims totaling 5,072 hectares situated in Argentina.

