Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) VP Sells $11,228.00 in Stock

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) VP Meredith J. Ching sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $11,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,825.96. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALEX opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 154,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

