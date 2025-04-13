Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 5.1% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $428.57 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.