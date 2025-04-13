Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total value of $993,565.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,177.60. This represents a 23.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $1,419,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,560.58. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.6 %

APD opened at $268.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $227.53 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.63.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.