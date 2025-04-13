AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 1,834,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 533,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $418.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.57.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAL. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the period.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.