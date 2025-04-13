AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of AerCap worth $178,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1,148.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

